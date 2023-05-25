in this issue: June / July 2023
features
Long Live the Lake!
Thanks to the vision of A. E. Staley and the foresight of civic leaders, Lake Decatur has delivered a vital water supply and source of recreation with the capacity to serve residents well into the future. Join us to celebrate the lake this summer.
The original cover art created by artist Shani Goss is part of a limited-edition print series commemorating 100 years of Lake Decatur.
Centennial Lake Fest
It’s the party of the century. Lake Decatur turns 100 in July and organizers mark the occasion with a weekend of entertainment, contests, boat parade — and a Guinness Book of World Records attempt. Check out the schedule for July 7 – 9.
Docking Up
This local family business fully understands the appeal of life on the lake and is making it their mission to invest in future lakefront development.
Backstage at the Devon
It’s hard work, but a job made easier with a devoted staff and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s growing reputation as a premier concert experience on the shores of Lake Decatur.
Summertainment
Use our handy calendar and browse events by your favorite category to plan your summer fun during June and July.
columns
business
Rooted in Music
Latham, Illinois, native and country music artist Eric Burgett performs songs that speak of love, faith and his fond memories of the family farm. He’s coming home to perform at the Macon County Fair on June 9.
Fired Up
Contributor Pegg Warnick admits how inspired she was by the stories of this group of retired Decatur firefighters who shared fond memories of a career they loved.
sports & leisure
Take Me Out to the Ballpark
Fans Field of Dreams Day is a time set aside to remember the “good ole days” and learn about Decatur’s rich baseball heritage.
Oh-So Popular Pickleball
The fastest growing sport in the country currently includes over 36 million pickleball players, with thousands playing right here in central Illinois. Find out who, what and where.
home & garden
Feathering the Nest
Not everyone experiences a smooth transition into life without kids at home. But during the process, many empty nesters discover activity to be a balm to the soul and appreciate the time to fulfill lifelong dreams or adopt new hobbies.
A Perfect Path
Destined to spend his days digging in the dirt, Rich Starshak followed his heart to create a garden oasis in the middle of the prairie that serves as a welcome resource for residents during growing season.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Party Pix
Guests experienced the Run for the Roses as a fundraiser for The Good Samaritan Inn, including a Fabulous Hat Contest. We have photos!
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 80 local restaurants that are ready to serve you – some with patio seating available. Search our guide for the culinary experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
Smile! Residents and visitors alike have another picturesque spot to strike a pose on the shores of Lake Decatur.
