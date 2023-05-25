

Rooted in Music

Latham, Illinois, native and country music artist Eric Burgett performs songs that speak of love, faith and his fond memories of the family farm. He’s coming home to perform at the Macon County Fair on June 9.

Fired Up

Contributor Pegg Warnick admits how inspired she was by the stories of this group of retired Decatur firefighters who shared fond memories of a career they loved.