Fields of Opportunity
Situated in the heart of the agribusiness universe, Decatur serves as fertile training ground for careers that feed and fuel the world – creating a model of excellence recognized nationwide.
Pumpkins and Poetry
Black Bart’s Pumpkin Patch is a popular destination for Macon County families, but the farm’s business — and history — goes beyond the autumn season.
Thrill of the Hunt
Plants, wildlife and … solving mysteries? Jerry Culp has landed in Decatur and is ready to stoke his passion for safeguarding our natural resources.
Preserved for Play
Spanning over 190 acres on the west end of Decatur, Fairview Park has long been a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with miles of scenic bike trails, tennis courts, historic picnic pavilions – and the iconic Bikini Tree.
Down Home Cooking
As the pandemic stretches on, people are looking for new ways to enjoy their time at home. For the Noland family, an experimental landscape project turned their farm into a culinary paradise.
columns
business
Classic Gents
Once home to more men’s clothing stores than any nearby city, Decatur boasts a long list of names and characters, many remembered fondly by those continuing their legacy.
Traveling Through Time
Since 1896, Decatur’s iconic symbol has served as an important hub of hospitality and gathering place for the community. Find out what’s coming next…
nature & outdoors
Fall Forward
Celebrate the bounty of the harvest with fairs and festivals, stomp your feet to the beat of great music and enjoy the outdoors with a full calendar of events in Decatur during October and November.
Silent Saves
Established in 1991 along the banks of the Sangamon River, the Illinois Raptor Center is a wildlife rehabilitation center and education facility that protects the lives of animals in distress.
food
Recipe for Success
From lively — and tasty — cooking demonstrations to European-inspired kitchen tools and home decor, a new store in downtown Decatur connects customers to the right ingredients for entertaining.
A Family Meal
They traveled from Italy to Decatur bringing their love of food and community with them. Meet the family of the new kid on the block, Napoli’s Italian Restaurant.
departments
Party Pix
Browse photos from the inaugural Devon On Tap: Craft Beer & Music Festival held on the shores of Lake Decatur.
Dining Out
Decatur’s locally owned restaurants are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
Local color you won’t find anywhere else.
