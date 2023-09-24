in this issue: October / November 2023
features
Monsters, Mystery & Mayhem
We’re reminded of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” an award-winning children’s book that is celebrating its 60th anniversary this November. While Sendak uses his vivid imagination to conjure up an epic adventure for Max, we discovered our own “monsters, mystery and mayhem” right here in Decatur.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss.
Monster Man Among Us
Relocating here from Hollywood, James Kagel found just the right home in Decatur for sculpting his unique fantasy creatures that have starred in frightening films for decades.
Up in Smoke
Jillian Williams embarked on a journey to repurpose Decatur’s old trolleys and discovered it’s worth taking the risk to light up the town with a touring cigar shop.
Mystery of the Lost Paintings
Willliam A. Harper’s paintings are rare. At least 34 of his paintings are known to have been in Decatur as late as 1922, but most have disappeared. We’re calling on local sleuths to help us solve the mystery.
Overnight Adventure on the Farm
The only thing these Macon County families love more than farm life is sharing their passion with visitors who travel here from all over the world to reconnect with nature and experience unique sleepovers.
columns
business
Trailblazers
The Decatur Park District has long relied on comprehensive planning to provide guidance and vision for the future — a compass for continually reinventing itself to adapt to changing times and priorities.
Your Table is Waiting…
Over 70 locally owned restaurants are ready to serve you — some with outdoor seating available. Search our guide for the culinary experience you’ve been craving.
arts & entertainment
Stuff To Do
From opening night at Kirkland and First Friday Gallery Walks to dinner theater and charity fundraising events, use our handy calendar to plan your entertainment during October and November.
Trick or Treat!
It’s in the bag. Welcome to the time of year when kids dress up and expect results from shouting their three favorite words. Discover the unique and unusual ways we celebrate Halloween in Decatur.
travel & leisure
Destination Indiana
Nestled in the Hoosier State’s scenic southern hills, these small towns share colorful histories — with pasts anchored by resorts offering old-world elegance, hospitality and charm.
California Wine Tour
Traveling across the country in search of good wine is a favorite pastime of the Kileys, owners of gK9 Wine & Spirits in downtown Decatur. Discover their tips for navigating the wineries of the Pacific coast with highlights from recent trips.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Party Pix
The 25th Anniversary USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic was held in Decatur the first week of August, marking the final year for the tournament. Photos document the action.
Only in Decatur
Spectacular views after midnight are the focus in this issue.
