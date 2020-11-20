Only in Decatur: Dec/Jan 2021

COVID CAROLING

Original lyrics by Decatur choral director Milt Scott.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (new version)

CHORUS

We now have Corona Virus, we now have Corona Virus

We now have Corona Virus, we’ve had it all year.

The vaccine we seek won’t be here this week.

Keep washing and masking, solutions we seek.

CHORUS

We now have Corona Virus, we now have Corona Virus

We now have Corona Virus, we’ve had it all year.

When spreading good cheer, do not get real near.

Handshakes are forbidden; I’ve made myself clear.

So, go have some fun with your Number One.

Next year will be different, we’ll bask in the sun.

Photography by Downtown Suzi Brown