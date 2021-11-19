Only In Decatur – The Enchanted Forest

Some say it’s a magical place where you can find quiet solitude during a walk with nature.

Located four miles southwest of Decatur along the banks of the Sangamon River, Rock Springs Conservation Area was acquired in 1969 by the Macon County Conservation District, including a five-acre abandoned Christmas tree farm originally planted with 10,000 red and white pines.

Few plants grow under the pines due to the tree cover, so you’ll walk upon a blanket of pine needles that buffer the sounds of wildlife around you. Owls roost in the pines during winter because the evergreen branches provide a windbreak after the trees of the hardwood forest have lost their leaves. Hawks, blue-jays, kinglets and crows also make their homes here. Numerous animal tracks are easy to spot with snow on the ground when deer and other creatures occasionally visit.

Take a deep breath before you leave and enjoy the cool, fragrant air. The pines are refreshing, especially during the winter.

GPS Coordinates: 39.8277° N, 89.0197° W

(Photography by Bob Wollenberg)