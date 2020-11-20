A supplement to Sing Along With Milt in the December/January 2021 Decatur Magazine holiday issue.

Contents may not be reprinted without permission from the publisher.

COVID CAROLING

Lyrics by Milt Scott, choral director extraordinaire

(designed to be performed six feet apart)

Jingle Bells (new version)

Dashing through the snow, with faces we don’t know

Singing from our homes; there’s nowhere else to go.

Wishing we could be with friends and family,

Will Christmas ever be the same? This virus, it must go.

CHORUS

Oh! Quarantine, that’s the scene. that’s the latest trend.

Christmastime is strange this year, virus without end.

See the snow, Masks below…fogging up my eyes.

All this winter’s fun will be based on SANITIZE!

We try to follow rules, wherever we may go.

Six feet is still the rule, the lines move really slow.

I’ve ZOOMED until I’m blind, The Virtual blows my mind.

We’ll carol ‘til our throats are raw, but nobody will know!

CHORUS

Oh! Quarantine, that’s the scene. that’s the latest trend.

Christmastime is strange this year, virus without end.

See the snow, Masks below…fogging up my eyes.

All this winter’s fun will be based on SANITIZE!

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (new version)

CHORUS

We now have Corona Virus, we now have Corona Virus

We now have Corona Virus; we’ve had it all year.

The vaccine we seek won’t be here this week.

Keep washing and masking…solutions we seek.

CHORUS

We now have Corona Virus, we now have Corona Virus

We now have Corona Virus; we’ve had it all year.

When spreading good cheer, do not get real near.

Handshakes are forbidden; I’ve made myself clear.

So, go have some fun, with your Number One.

Next year will be different, we’ll bask in the sun.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (new version)

You better watch out; you better not cry.

The Covid is coming, it’s pretty darn sly.

Sanitize your household today.

Your mask is on tight, you look like a fright.

Can’t tell if you’re smiling or frowning tonight.

Sanitize your household today.

He knows if you are washing; he knows where you have been.

He knows if you’ve been distancing…eating out or eating in. So…

Stay clear of the stores, or crowds in the streets.

Be sure that you wave at people you meet.

Sanitize your whole life today.